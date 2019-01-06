N.S. watchdog called in to investigate shots fired on N.B. first responders

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has been asked to investigate an incident in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday that saw first responders take cover after a gun was allegedly fired at them in the industrial park of the Greater Moncton International Airport.

New Brunswick RCMP have taken a woman into custody in relation to the incident, which began at approximately 2:25 p.m., as firefighters, paramedics and police responded to reports of a car going off the road on Adélard-Savoie Blvd. in Dieppe, N.B.

“Upon arrival of the first responders, they were fired upon by a woman involved in the crash,” said Sgt. Nick Arbour of the New Brunswick RCMP.

No first responders were injured during the incident and a woman — whose age or identity have not been released — was taken into custody approximately 45 minutes after the incident began.

Ron Legere of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) confirmed to the Canadian Press that they have been called in to investigate.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents — including deaths, serious injuries, and allegations of sexual assault — involving police in Nova Scotia, though they are sometimes asked to help with investigations outside the province.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during her arrest.

Arbour was tight-lipped on the nature and cause of those injuries but said that police continue to investigate the incident.

“They’re talking to witnesses,” said Arbour. “Anybody that has first-hand knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call the Codiac RCMP.”

A portion of Adélard-Savoie Boulevard remains closed as of Sunday morning and police were observed examining a vehicle covered in a green tarp.

With files from The Canadian Press