‘Crazy to think of not having it with me’: Skeleton sled stolen from Calgary athlete

An international skeleton athlete is asking for the public’s help after her sled was stolen Thursday night.

Micaela Widmer had just returned from a race in Switzerland when her customized skeleton sled was stolen from her parents’ truck.

The sled is not only necessary for competition, but it also holds sentimental value for Widmer.

“It’s been with me for a lot of years,” said Widmer. “Essentially, it has taken me around the world.”

As a dual citizen, Widmer has competed under both Canadian and Swiss flags for more than a decade.

She said she’s won medals using the red-and-white sled and feels a strong connection with the one-of-a-kind piece of equipment.

“It’s kind of become a part of my life and as weird as it is to say about a piece of equipment, it’s crazy to think of not having it with me.”

READ MORE: Police investigate theft of nearly $500,000 worth of goods from Quebec sports store

Widmer said whoever took the sled will have no use for it since it is purposely built for her and her sport.

“To anyone who doesn’t do skeleton, it’s a piece of junk,” said Widmer. “There’s just no value unless you’re using it as a skeleton sled.”

Although Widmer is semi-retired from skeleton, she still uses the sled promote the sport at schools.

She said that will be much more difficult if the sled is not returned.

“I can get the kids playing on the sled and show them that their face is only two inches off of the ice,” said Widmer. “It will be hard to do that without the sled.”

Anyone with information about the theft can call Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.