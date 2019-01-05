Canada
January 5, 2019 12:00 pm
Updated: January 5, 2019 12:02 pm

Manitoba Children’s Museum wrapping up Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes display

By
A scene created with the famous Eaton's Fairytale Vignettes.

A scene created with the famous Eaton's Fairytale Vignettes.

Manitoba Children's Museum / flickr
A A

The last original Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes are on display at the Manitoba Children’s Museum until Jan. 6.

The fully restored vignettes come from the ninth-floor annex of the former Eaton’s downtown store.

READ MORE: Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of January 5

A scene created with the famous Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes.

Manitoba Children's Museum / flickr

The 15 vignettes can be traced back to the 1940s.

Since Nov. 15, visitors of all ages have had the option to take part in a guided tour of the Children’s Museum display.

WATCH: Children’s Museum: Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Children's Museum
Children's Museum fairytale vignettes display
Eaton's
Eaton's Fairytale Vignettes
Fairytale Vignettes
fairytale vignetts
Manitoba
Manitoba Children's Museum
winnipeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.