Manitoba Children’s Museum wrapping up Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes display
A A
The last original Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes are on display at the Manitoba Children’s Museum until Jan. 6.
The fully restored vignettes come from the ninth-floor annex of the former Eaton’s downtown store.
READ MORE: Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of January 5
The 15 vignettes can be traced back to the 1940s.
Since Nov. 15, visitors of all ages have had the option to take part in a guided tour of the Children’s Museum display.
WATCH: Children’s Museum: Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.