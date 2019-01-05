Manitoba Children’s Museum wrapping up Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes display

The last original Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes are on display at the Manitoba Children’s Museum until Jan. 6.

The fully restored vignettes come from the ninth-floor annex of the former Eaton’s downtown store.

The 15 vignettes can be traced back to the 1940s.

Since Nov. 15, visitors of all ages have had the option to take part in a guided tour of the Children’s Museum display.

WATCH: Children’s Museum: Eaton’s Fairytale Vignettes