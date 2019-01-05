Toronto police release image of suspect vehicle after shootout in city’s east end

Toronto police have released a security image of a suspect vehicle after a shootout in the city’s east end early Friday that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police said two vehicles were parked in the area of Walpole and Greenwood avenues when a man on foot approached and began shooting at the two vehicles around 2:20 a.m.

The occupants in the vehicles then began shooting back, according to police.

They allegedly followed the man and continued firing at him as he ran onto Walpole Avenue.

In the exchange of gunfire, one of the occupants in the vehicle was shot multiple times, including in the head, and went to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man on foot appeared to be uninjured.

On Saturday, police released an image of a red Nissan Altima believed to have been involved in the shootout.

Police are hoping that someone may recognize the vehicle and contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at at 416-222-8477.

