Salvation Army comes up short in Saint John kettle campaign

The Salvation Army in Saint John has come up short of its goal in the annual kettle campaign.

Despite a last-minute push, the campaign was $31,000 shy of its $190,000 target.

The fundraiser is used to fund various Salvation Army programs in the city throughout the year. It is the organization’s major fundraiser.

There was concern community programs could be impacted if the fundraising goal wasn’t met, but officials say the situation isn’t as bad as they thought.

“We do have great donations that came in,” said Maj. Orest Goyak of the Saint John Salvation Army.

“We have a lot of warm clothing that came in, coats, mitts, hats (and) socks that came in, as well as a lot of personal care items that came in to help us throughout the year. For this we are grateful that that came in. That will certainly help the bottom line.”

The Salvation Army says it plans to run all its regular programs with the funds it did receive. Donations can still be made all year long.