Edmonton dad who loves board games rolls the dice and comes up with his own

An Edmonton father whose family loves playing board games has taken his hobby to a whole new level by creating his own board game.

Now, Geopowr, which is the brainchild of Michael Overduin, is available for purchase at various board game cafes across Alberta’s capital.

A #yeg dad whose family loves playing games decided he’d make his own. A year layer, Geopowr is for sale at local board game cafes. He makes each game in his basement. pic.twitter.com/7xpDvFxYWg — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) January 5, 2019

“The idea is just to have fun with your family, with your friends,” he said. “Play a game, it’s about half an hour. Short and sweet.

“But in that half an hour you can solve an energy crisis in your little microcosm.”

Geopowr is a labour of love for Overduin, who makes each game in his basement.

READ MORE: Calgary couple gambles savings on tea-themed board game: ‘It is a big risk’

Watch below: (From Jan. 3, 2019) A Calgary couple is kicking off the new year with a pretty big gamble. They’re rolling the dice on a board game they’ve created, hoping their tasty theme will pay off in a crowded market. Gil Tucker has the story.

The game combines Overduin’s passion for both board games and the subject of energy. He says the game, which can be played by children as young as seven, helps players put critical math skills to use and also teaches them about energy.

Geopowr sees players build different power plants — oil, wind, geothermal, solar and hydro. It starts off small but keeps growing.

Geopowr can be played with 1-3 people and its creator, #yeg dad Michael Overduin says kids as young as 7 can play it. It helps them use critical math skills while teaching them about energy and having fun. pic.twitter.com/xy2xnLr5W3 — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) January 5, 2019

“It’s about allowing people to play with energy and have fun with it,” Overduin said. “[Players need to figure out] how to create the power their continent needs in order for people to survive and thrive in society.

“I wanted to make a game about the future and energy and how we can work together more co-operatively to get the energy we need.”

For gamers who already enjoy playing Geopowr, stay tuned; Overduin said he is planning a spinoff version of the game which will involve the classic card game of poker.

“If this release goes well and people like the game, we’ll continue to grow the game.”

READ MORE: Edmonton’s 1st board game café celebrates 5 years as gaming grows in popularity

Watch below: Playing board games hardly sounds like a scintillating Saturday night, but as our Shallima Maharaj found out in 2014, it’s an idea that quick gained traction in Edmonton.

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Kraus