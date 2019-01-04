Dead, dying and distressed pigs left behind after B.C. highway crash

A truckload of pigs overturned in British Columbia’s Southern Interior early Friday, killing some, while the survivors had to fend for themselves until the afternoon.

The 1 a.m. accident took place approximately 10 minutes east of Keremeos. Police say they were on scene until 9 a.m., and that three pigs had to be euthanized.

A witness to the scene who contacted Global News said there were dead pigs on site.

Police added that the company involved in transporting the pigs was made aware of the accident.

Police also said that an officer herded the pigs to a nearby field, though a Global News cameraman noticed pigs still in the trailer in the afternoon. Police added that it was possible that some pigs were unmovable or returned to the trailer.

The accident scene was handed over to flaggers at 9 a.m.

Reports say the semi-trailer carrying the pigs was passed by another vehicle on a double-solid line near a sharp corner, which then veered back and cut off the semi-trailer.

The semi-trailer moved right, but the trailer caught the shoulder and rolled onto its side, breaking away from the tractor cab.

There was no word as to how many pigs the semi-trailer was carrying, nor how many lived or died.

Around 3:30 p.m., the pigs were being loaded into another truck.