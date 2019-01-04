Snowfall a factor in several collisions involving tractor trailers on Hwy. 401

A slow-moving low-pressure weather system dumped eight to 10 centimeters of snow around the Kingston, Ont., region overnight Wednesday.

The OPP say that while plows were able to keep the roads mostly bare, it was still very slippery on the highways.

“Just because it says 100 is the maximum, you do not have to drive 100 kilometres an hour if it is not safe to do so,” says Const. Scott Woodburn with Napanee OPP.

Police in Prescott, east of Brockville, Ont., are investigating several collisions involving transport trucks along Highway 401. Prescott OPP say the first of four collisions was called in to emergency services at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the last two hours later. The incidents took place between the Maitland Road and Edward Street highway exits in Prescott.

Three transport trucks — two westbound, the other eastbound — ended up in the centre median. An SUV rammed under one of the trailers, hung up on the concrete safety divide between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Police say there were no injuries.

“Weather was most likely a factor that contributed to these accidents and we strongly encourage drivers to drive to the weather conditions,” says Woodburn.

In Napanee, west of Kingston, the situation was much the same: a double-trailer FedEx transport lost control, careening into the centre median and flipping onto its side. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Markham, Ont., was travelling eastbound. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on the 401 between Palace Road and the Switzerville Road overpass. The driver escaped injury.

Charges are pending in all the collisions as police investigations continue.