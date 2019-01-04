Winkler woman, 24, killed in highway collision with semi
A 24-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in the Rural Muncipality of Stanley, say police.
Carman RCMP were called to the scene Thursday evening on Highway 3 near Road 17 North, where they determined that a southbound semi collided with a northbound SUV.
The SUV was in the oncoming lane when the accident happened.
The 24-year-old SUV driver, from Winkler, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 45-year-old Austin man driving the semi had minor injuries from the crash.
Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor, and that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
RCMP, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.
