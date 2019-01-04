Winkler woman, 24, killed in highway collision with semi

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in the Rural Muncipality of Stanley, say police.

Carman RCMP were called to the scene Thursday evening on Highway 3 near Road 17 North, where they determined that a southbound semi collided with a northbound SUV.

The SUV was in the oncoming lane when the accident happened.

READ MORE: Three-year-old girl killed in Stonewall driveway

The 24-year-old SUV driver, from Winkler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old Austin man driving the semi had minor injuries from the crash.

Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor, and that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

RCMP, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

WATCH: SUV crashes through Portage Avenue tanning salon