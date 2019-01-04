Donald Trump defends himself: ‘You can’t impeach somebody that’s doing a great job’

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to impeachment threats made by a newly sworn in Democrat Friday by defending his track record amid a government shutdown.

While speaking outside the White House in a rambling news conference, the president said: “You can’t impeach somebody that’s doing a great job. That’s how I view it.”

Trump was responding to a statement made by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who was elected in the U.S. midterm election in November and officially sworn in to the House of Representatives Thursday.

“We’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf*****,” Tlaib said on her first day in office.

Trump also reacted to the statement earlier on Friday on Twitter, suggesting that Democrats are threatened by him.

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

“They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!” he wrote.

Trump praise of his own job performance comes as the government approaches the two-week point in a partial shutdown.

The closure was prompted Trump‘s demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. The president has doubled down on this demand several times, including at Friday’s press conference.

Trump suggested that he could call a national emergency in order to get the wall built without congressional approval.

“I can do it if I want. We can call a national emergency and build it very quickly.”