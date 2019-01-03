Congress gets a makeover — several historic firsts as record number of women to be sworn in

The composition of U.S. Congress is set to look quite different.

A record number of women — 102 — are set to be sworn into the U.S. Congress Thursday afternoon. And several of them are breaking additional barriers becoming the first of their ethnic or religious background to be elected to the House of Representatives.

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar will be the first Somali-American member of Congress. She will also be the first woman to wear a hijab inside Congress.

Omar and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women to be elected in Congress in November.

Native Americans also transcended barriers in the midterm elections with Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland.

Davids is a former MMA fighter, a lawyer and now the first openly gay female member of Congress. She was elected in Kansas. Haaland, of New Mexico, joins Davids as the first two Native American women elected to Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, won New York’s 14th congressional district, becoming the youngest women ever to be elected to Congress.

And the wins for women didn’t stop there.

Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, both Hispanic women from Texas, are also set to be sworn in.

Connecticut and Massachusetts will see black women — Jahana Hayes and Ayanna Pressley respectively — becoming their congresswomen for the first time.

Nancy Pelosi, who is a veteran in Congress, is also expected to make history once again.

Pelosi is poised to be elected as House Speaker, the only woman who has held the office and now one of few elected officials who will be returning to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than a half-century ago.

The women’s historic wins were widely celebrated last year, especially among Democrats who won control of the House. The Democrats will be heading to the House with 235 representatives and the Republicans with 199.

They’ve have banded together several times since being elected, promising to bring change to U.S. politics.

Just days before the swearing-in ceremony, Omar posted a photo of them together, writing: “They ain’t ready.”