Leeds OPP charge 2 for impaired driving

Leeds OPP arrested two drivers within hours of each other for allegedly driving drunk. In both cases, OPP say improper lighting on their vehicles prompted people to report them.

On Jan. 3, at about 10:45 p.m., police received a call about a transport truck with one headlight allegedly swerving on Highway 401.

READ MORE: Kingston woman facing impaired driving charges

Police stopped the tractor-trailer in front of Yonge Township and eventually charged the driver, Simona Barabas, 44, of Woodstock, N.B., with impaired driving and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood.

Police say she is facing further charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Act for having improper headlights and having liquor open inside the vehicle.

Barabas is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Jan. 25.

WHAT: Three things drivers need to know about new impaired driving law

Just hours later, in the early morning of Jan. 4, Leeds OPP received a complaint about a vehicle on County Road 42 with no front end and no headlights.

OPP say they found the vehicle on County Road 28 in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

Police charged the driver, 19-year-old John McDonald, of Johnstown, Ont., with impaired driving and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Police are still investigating the collision that caused the front-end damage to McDonald’s vehicle, a collision McDonald allegedly fled. McDonald will appear in a Brockville court on Jan. 25, to answer to his charges.