Influenza outbreak declared at Peterborough long-term care facility

Health officials in Peterborough have declared an influenza outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Peterborough Public Health says residents of the unnamed facility have tested for positive for Influenza A. Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, says it’s one of the many strains contained in this year’s flu vaccine.

The Peterborough Examiner reports the outbreak is at Extendicare Peterborough on Alexander Court.

READ MORE: Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had the flu: officials

“Long-term care residents are particularly susceptible to complications from the flu, which is why we strongly encourage health-care workers and all local residents to get the flu shot,” said Salvaterra.

First Influenza Outbreak Confirmed in Local Long Term Care Facility. Flu shots still widely available and recommended. Do you have yours? Protect yourself and others. #flushot #bestdefence https://t.co/vYMFlA6V1F — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) January 4, 2019

She recommends everyone over the age of six months to get the free flu shot. They are available at pharmacies, physician offices and walk-in clinics.

Peterborough Public Health will also be holding a flu shot clinic for those without a health-care provider. To book an appointment for the Jan. 23 clinic call 705-743-1000 ext. 349.

READ MORE: First case of influenza confirmed in Peterborough area

Salvaterra also advises that anyone who is feeling unwell to stay home to prevent the spread of the infection, practice proper hand washing, clean and sanitize commonly used surfaces frequently, and cough or sneeze into your sleeve or tissue and washing hands afterwards.

Watch: Pharmacist shares cold and flu prevention strategies