Five Winnipeggers charged with murder in September death

A total of five suspects in a September murder have been arrested and charged, say Winnipeg police.

On Sept. 22, a man’s body was found inside a Pritchard Avenue residence. Police said the victim, Peter John James, 40, had been violently assaulted.

Three people at the house were arrested and charged with second-degree murder – Diamond Sky Caribou, 24, Gabriel Todd Mecas, 32, and Sarah Louella Osborne, 32.

Police reached out to the public in September and again in December to help find two additional suspects.

One of the still-at-large suspects, 28-year-old Michael Anthony Caribou, was arrested Monday at a downtown hotel.

The second, Faron Alexander Spence, 40, was picked up by police Thursday evening at Furby Street residence.

Both were detained and charged with second degree murder.

