Car strikes patron outside Cobourg restaurant

Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a patron leaving a restaurant in Cobourg on Friday morning.

Witnesses say a car was slowly pulling into the parking space in front of the Home Plate Restaurant when it suddenly accelerated.

The vehicle went over the curb, struck a customer as he was exiting the Elgin St. W. restaurant, and then continued on. The vehicle then struck the building and finally a fire hydrant.

Patrons inside the restaurant took evasive action as they anticipated the vehicle coming through the front glass doors.

The man and the driver were taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.