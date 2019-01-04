‘Dating Sunday’: Why you’re more likely to find love over the weekend

It’s a mix of New Year’s resolutions, post-holiday breakups and Valentine’s Day around the corner — experts say Jan. 6 will be the “world’s largest digital love fest.”

Also known as Dating Sunday, this upcoming Sunday (and Sundays in general) will be the best time for single people to find love online.

“Even if you didn’t find love in the past with dating apps, knowing that new people join every day, especially during the first week of January, you have a greater chance of meeting someone who might have become recently single,” says online dating expert Julie Spira.

“It’s time to add new photos to your profile, perhaps some from the recent holidays or a vacation you enjoyed, as well as change-up the text portion of your profile to reflect your new goals and ambitions for 2019.”

Why is Sunday so popular?

It’s not surprising a weekend is more popular for swiping and chatting, but several online dating platforms have data that confirm Sunday is the busiest. According to a statement from dating app Bumble to Global News, Dating Sunday is one of Bumble’s busiest days of the year.

Things aren’t different for Coffee Meets Bagel either, experts noted the dating app sees a spike of 75 per cent in new user sign ups on Dating Sunday (compared to the last 30 days). The app also added 11:30 p.m. was the most popular time to sign up.

“There was a 26 per cent increase in activity (number of sessions), compared to the previous week,” the app said in a statement. “Daters are 16 per cent more likely to chat with a match, compared to the previous week.”

Keeping this in mind, Spira said it is optimal for single people to have a game plan for Sunday.

“You should be glued to your mobile dating apps and logged onto your online dating site profiles on Dating Sunday,” she said. “We’re finding singles are very serious about finding new relationships at the beginning of the year, and it’s the busiest time.”

She added Match.ca is predicting a 69 per cent spike in new singles on this day, with over 1.5-million messages sent on Sunday alone. “Other apps have reported a 50 per cent to 75 per cent increase in usage on Dating Sunday.”

In other words, the odds are in your favour.

Update your profile

Prior to Sunday, Spira said take time to update your profile.

“Make sure your profile is updated, is witty and positive, and find the best and newest six photos of yourself that show what life would be like to a potential date with you at their side.”

And if you’re feeling online dating fatigue or you’re unsure if you’re ready to log back in, experts note 2019 could be the year love makes a comeback.

“Singles are fed up with ghosting, so apps are helping singles find better matches based on keywords you use in your profile,” Spira explained.

“For instance, OkCupid will give you a selection of singles who also mentioned they like going to concerts, if it was listed on your profile, so you can easily connect with others with similar passions.”

Other apps like Facebook’s dating platform has similar tools that allow singles to meet people attending events, a way to hone a meaningful connection beyond a text.

Bumble added other trends this year include taking a break from apps when needed (and focusing on mental health), as well as travelling together on dates or matches by zodiac sign.

Spira said it’s time to embrace connection.

“The focus will be towards finding meaningful relationships. App profiles will be longer to give singles a bigger snapshot, instead of just photos to swipe left or right on.”

