Plump New York squirrel caught chowing down on egg roll

Squirrels are known to snack on nuts, but it appears one New York critter prefers takeout food.

In a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, a hungry squirrel was caught munching on an egg roll while perched in a tree.

In the clip, shared by New York City tribute account WhatIsNewYork, the plump grey rodent is seen holding an entire deep-fried appetizer in its paws while nibbling away.

“Doesn’t look like this squirrel’s first egg roll,” WhatIsNewYork wrote.

Over 24,000 people liked the tweet, and many commented on the squirrel’s lack of dipping sauce.

“A true New York squirrel would have a drawer full of duck sauce packets,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Forgot the sauce,” wrote another.

“Uber Eats finally got the location right. It’s tough texting without thumbs,” another commenter replied.

Another person pointed out that this isn’t the only squirrel that likes egg rolls and shared a picture of another squirrel reportedly from Oswego, N.Y., also nibbling on the food.

Others drew comparisons to New York’s “pizza rat,” a rodent that became known for dragging an entire slice of pizza down the steps of a subway station in 2015.

“Pizza Rat has been upstaged by Eggroll (sic) Squirrel!” one person tweeted.

“Egg Roll Squirrel > Pizza Rat,” wrote another.

The squirrel has become so popular online that someone even made a Twitter account with the handle @EggRollSquirrel.

