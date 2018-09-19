‘Flood Rat’: Move over Pizza Rat, New York City has a new rodent in town
A rat in a New York City subway station had one heck of a Tuesday after the rodent was caught in the middle of a flooded station, winning over the sympathy of both commuters and the internet.
The rodent, dubbed “Flood Rat,” was captured in a six-second video trying to survive gushing floodwaters by huddling against a pillar in a downtown subway station. The video was captured by a subway rider who then posted the footage on Reddit.
“Forget Pizza Rat. I give you: Flood Rat,” reads the post, referencing another famed New York City rodent.
“His commute is just as f**ked as ours,” reads a comment.
“I feel bad for him. He looks so scared,” reads another.
“I’ve never felt more sorry for a rat in my whole life. I kind of want to rescue it,” another Reddit user chimed in.
In 2015, a 15-second video of a rat dragging an entire slice of pizza down the steps of a New York City subway station went viral, instantly propelling the rodent to internet fame and earning him the name Pizza Rat.
Needless to say, if you were a commuter in New York City on Tuesday, “everyone is Flood Rat today.”
Here is a look at some of the social media reaction.
