September 19, 2018 12:06 pm

‘Flood Rat’: Move over Pizza Rat, New York City has a new rodent in town

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

ABOVE: 'Flood Rat' hides from flood water in NYC subway.

A rat in a New York City subway station had one heck of a Tuesday after the rodent was caught in the middle of a flooded station, winning over the sympathy of both commuters and the internet.

The rodent, dubbed “Flood Rat,” was captured in a six-second video trying to survive gushing floodwaters by huddling against a pillar in a downtown subway station. The video was captured by a subway rider who then posted the footage on Reddit.

“Forget Pizza Rat. I give you: Flood Rat,” reads the post, referencing another famed New York City rodent.

“His commute is just as f**ked as ours,” reads a comment.

“I feel bad for him. He looks so scared,” reads another.

“I’ve never felt more sorry for a rat in my whole life. I kind of want to rescue it,” another Reddit user chimed in.

In 2015, a 15-second video of a rat dragging an entire slice of pizza down the steps of a New York City subway station went viral, instantly propelling the rodent to internet fame and earning him the name Pizza Rat.

Needless to say, if you were a commuter in New York City on Tuesday, “everyone is Flood Rat today.”

Here is a look at some of the social media reaction.

