‘Flood Rat’: Move over Pizza Rat, New York City has a new rodent in town

A rat in a New York City subway station had one heck of a Tuesday after the rodent was caught in the middle of a flooded station, winning over the sympathy of both commuters and the internet.

The rodent, dubbed “Flood Rat,” was captured in a six-second video trying to survive gushing floodwaters by huddling against a pillar in a downtown subway station. The video was captured by a subway rider who then posted the footage on Reddit.

“Forget Pizza Rat. I give you: Flood Rat,” reads the post, referencing another famed New York City rodent.

“His commute is just as f**ked as ours,” reads a comment.

“I feel bad for him. He looks so scared,” reads another.

“I’ve never felt more sorry for a rat in my whole life. I kind of want to rescue it,” another Reddit user chimed in.

In 2015, a 15-second video of a rat dragging an entire slice of pizza down the steps of a New York City subway station went viral, instantly propelling the rodent to internet fame and earning him the name Pizza Rat.

Needless to say, if you were a commuter in New York City on Tuesday, “everyone is Flood Rat today.”

Here is a look at some of the social media reaction.

Think you're having a rough commute? Flood rat is having a worse day. (With thanks to: https://t.co/Kip7Uipizb) pic.twitter.com/cdvrv4E18L — Henry Williams (@digitalhen) September 18, 2018

I was so moved by Flood Rat that I crocheted one — with a life preserver 💦🐀 pic.twitter.com/pAkLL93DGG — Carrie Melago (@carriemelago) September 19, 2018

In times of flood or famine, subway rats will find a way. https://t.co/bLk0i2Mna2 — Danielle Furfaro (@DanielleFurfaro) September 18, 2018

I bet Pizza Rat and Flood Rat are related. — Ali Malito (@malito_ali) September 19, 2018

We are all #floodrat — Katie Myler (@LadyMyler) September 19, 2018

Yesterday was brutal but #floodrat made it better ! — VelissaKVaughn (@VelissaVaughn) September 19, 2018