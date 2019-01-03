Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union on Jan. 29

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday sent a letter to President Donald Trump inviting him to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 29, her office said.

In a letter to the president, she wrote that the U.S. Constitution “calls for the president to ‘from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union.'”

“In the spirit of our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in the House Chamber,” Pelosi wrote.

