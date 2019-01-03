Brandon Wheat Kings host Winnipeg Blue Bombers Night in January

Two Manitoba sports teams will be linking up this January.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have partnered with the Brandon Wheat Kings taking place at the Westoba Place on Jan. 18.

Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols will take part in a ceremonial opening face-off and will sign autographs during the first intermission of the game, as the Wheat Kings take on the Kootenay Ice at 7:30 p.m.

“I can’t wait to meet the community in Brandon and attend my first Wheat Kings game,” said Nichols.

“Manitobans are passionate fans no matter the sport, and I’m looking forward to making the trip.”

The Wheat Kings currently sit 2 points out of a Western Hockey League Wild Card playoff spot.

