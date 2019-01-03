Owen Sound Police Services Board hires Craig Ambrose as new chief of police

The Owen Sound Police Services Board has hired a new chief of police.

According to a news release issued by the Owen Sound police on Dec. 28, Craig Ambrose has been appointed as chief of police, replacing Chief Bill Sornberger.

Sornberger is retiring after 42 years of policing.

According to the release, the search for a new chief began in September.

“It was an exhaustive search but I am pleased with our selection knowing Craig is an outstanding police leader,” Police Board chairman, Garth Pierce, said in the release. “He will be a perfect fit for our organization. I look forward to working with him.”

Ambrose is currently an inspector with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, serving in the intelligence bureau. However, he has ties to the Owen Sound community, with family living in the city.

In a release issued by Waterloo Regional Police, Ambrose said it will be “difficult” to leave the service in Waterloo, where he has spent 29 years working in a variety of areas including patrol, drugs, homicide, professional standards, criminal investigations and intelligence.

“It has been such a great place to work and has offered me many experiences that will benefit me as I move on,” Ambrose said. “I will certainly miss all the friendships I have formed over the years but a new door has opened and I am looking forward to new challenges and new opportunities,”

Inspector Ambrose will begin his new role on Jan. 21.