Preview: London Knights at Niagara Ice Dogs

The London Knights visit the Niagara Ice Dogs on Thursday night (coverage at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL) in a game that will see two of the top teams in the Ontario Hockey League go head to head.

The Knights come in having picked up five of a possible six games since returning from the holiday break. Even without captain Evan Bouchard and Adam Boqvist, London has been putting up huge offensive numbers. They have scored 19 times in their past three games. Liam Foudy, Cole Tymkin and Connor McMichael have each recorded five points in those games. Josh Nelson went one better with six points. Nelson now has 13 points in his past ten games.

London has just one regulation-time loss since October 19. That’s a run of 25 games.

Niagara has been on a similar tear. They have just one loss in regulation in their past 13 games.

The Ice Dogs will not have Jason Robertson in their lineup. He had 22 points in eight games with Niagara before leaving for the World Junior Hockey Championship with Team USA.

Bouchard and Boqvist will not play for the Knights. Both are in the process of returning from the World Juniors after both Sweden and Canada were upset in the quarterfinals.

London Knights Hall of Fame

The Knights announced on January 2, that they have created a Hall of Fame to honour players who have played with distinction for the franchise. The first class will be enshrined on January 8, and will feature Walt McKechnie, Dennis Maruk, Dave Lowry, Tim Taylor, Chris Taylor and Rob Schremp. There will be a special ceremony before London’s game on January 8, to honour all six players. Fans who plan to attend are asked to be in their seats early to avoid missing any of it.

McLeod goes back to Michigan

Ryan McLeod was selected third overall in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection. He wound up being traded to Mississauga before he played a game for the Firebirds, but his OHL career has gone nearly full circle. McLeod is headed back to Michigan as a member of the Saginaw Spirit after a deal that saw Saginaw send two second-round picks (one conditional), three third-round picks and defenceman Duncan Penman to the Steelheads.

The Ontario Hockey League trade deadlines are now less than a week away. Overage players must be moved by January 9. The deadline to trade all other players is January 10.

Gogolov stopped

Pavel Gogolev was off to an excellent start as a member of the Guelph Storm after coming over from the Peterborough Petes in a trade for Ryan Merkley. The Moscow native had eight points in his first four games as a member of the Storm and was helping them to put up win after win. On January 2, in Owen Sound, that hot streak was iced when Gogolev suffered a fractured ankle in a game against the Attack. Word is he will be able to return this year but is expected to miss approximately eight weeks. Guelph is already missing forward Cam Hillis and defenceman Jack Hanley for extended periods of time. The Storm will visit the Knights on Tuesday, January 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

Up next

The Knights will go from facing the second-best team in the east to facing the second-best team in the west. London will host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Budweiser Gardens. The Greyhounds tore up the OHL in 2017-18, losing just seven times in regulation. While they were beaten by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL Championship series, they still produced one of the best seasons ever in league history. Quite often a team in that position will face a tough year the next season because of graduation. The Greyhounds have gone 22-9-4-1 through their first 36 games. They have been very good. They have even gone 3-1 without top players Morgan Frost and Barrett Hayton, who have been with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.