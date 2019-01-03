WATCH: Leafs’ Garret Sparks hit by puck from William Nylander during practice

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks was forced into concussion protocol after taking a shot from William Nylander off his goalie mask on Thursday.

The shot seemed to daze Sparks as he took a few seconds to recover from the blast, taking off his mask to catch his breath.

Shortly after, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told Sportsnet’s Christine Simpson that the newly-acquired Michael Hutchinson will be making his first start during a rare afternoon tilt at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

“Well, Hutch is starting,” Babcock said, shortly after Sparks took the shot to the mask. “I haven’t even met him yet, to tell you the truth.”

Hutchinson, along with fellow goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo, was recalled on an emergency basis.

Hutchinson had been acquired by the Leafs from the Florida Panthers on Dec. 29 for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have acquired goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Toronto’s fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Details >> https://t.co/Ro26Hl8QCD#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/fmW923uCgE — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 29, 2018

The Leafs also placed their starting goaltender Frederik Andersen, who had missed their last three games with a groin injury, on injured reserve.

The Leafs host the Minnesota Wild in a game billed for the next generation of fans at 2 p.m. today.