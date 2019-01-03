Winnipeggers search for alternative rides home on New Year’s Eve

Winnipeggers searched for different methods of transportation on New Year’s Eve, as 2018 marked the first year for the city to utilize ride-sharing services over the holiday season.

ReRyde, one of the newer ride-sharing options in Winnipeg, said they saw 450 riders.

The company told Global News their goal has been to, “reduce impaired drunk drivers on the road and increase public safety.”

However TappCar proved to be the more popular two of the ride-sharing services.

Tappcar said they handled more than 3,000 rides on New Years Eve, saying most of which carried two or more people.

Another option for New Years celebrators was Operation Red Nose. They saw 230 people choose their method of transportation, making it the biggest night of the year for the organization in Winnipeg.

A total of 1,528 rides were given this year in Winnipeg, said Operation Red Nose.

Portage La Prairie saw the second highest numbers in the province that night, with 644 passengers, and The Pas was third.

Global News reached out to the city for the number of bus riders on New Year’s Eve, however they are working on compiling the numbers from New Year’s Eve.

We have also reached out to ABC and Unicity Taxi for their numbers, both have not responded.