Winnipeggers still catching on to new ride sharing services: survey

It’s been two months since new ride sharing services started in Winnipeg and many people have yet to try them.

According to a new survey released by Prairie Research Association Wednesday, 83 per cent of Winnipeggers reported being aware of the services but only 1 per cent had used them.

The survey also stated that younger adults, aged 18 to 29, are the least likely to be aware of the services.

Legislation was passed in November to make ride sharing legal in Manitoba, with March 1 being the date when companies could put their drivers on the road.

Winnipeg currently has two different options: Calgary-based Cowboy Taxi and Edmonton-based TappCar.

Cowboy Taxi Ltd. CEO Mo Benini said his company currently has 50 drivers on the road in Winnipeg.

Benini told Global News they have doubled the number of rides in the past month, although he didn’t have exact numbers available.

Not surprisingly, Benini said Friday and Saturday nights are the busiest for his drivers. He also noted the playoffs have helped to increase ridership.

