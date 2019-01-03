Disturbance complaint leads to drug trafficking charges in Huntsville: OPP

Police say two people were arrested after officers received a report of a disturbance in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Dec. 28, at around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report that a man was causing a disturbance at a motel on Howland Drive.

Police say a man staying at a Motel 6 was wanted by the North Bay police and was possibly in possession of a firearm.

Officers say 28-year-old Courtney Antonio Barnett from North York was arrested without incident in the motel’s parking lot.

According to police, following further investigation, 21-year-old Oceanna Husbands from Etobicoke was also arrested.

Police say Husbands was charged with possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers say a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl were seized with a street value of $2,600.