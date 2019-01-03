Disturbance complaint leads to drug trafficking charges in Huntsville: OPP

Police say two people were arrested after officers received a report of a disturbance in Huntsville.
According to Huntsville OPP, on Dec. 28, at around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report that a man was causing a disturbance at a motel on Howland Drive.
Police say a man staying at a Motel 6 was wanted by the North Bay police and was possibly in possession of a firearm.
Officers say 28-year-old Courtney Antonio Barnett from North York was arrested without incident in the motel’s parking lot.
READ MORE: Barrie man charged after collision in Ramara Township injures 7
According to police, following further investigation, 21-year-old Oceanna Husbands from Etobicoke was also arrested.
Police say Husbands was charged with possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Officers say a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl were seized with a street value of $2,600.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.