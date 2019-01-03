American petition seeks to give Manitoba awkward piece of land

A petition in the United States is hoping to give Canada an awkward and inconvenient piece of land next to Manitoba.

Created on a U.S. government website called We the People, the petition is titled “Give Canada Back the Northwest Angle Located in Manitoba.”

READ MORE: Manitoba residents voice concern over decrease in hours of operation at U.S. border crossings

It’s referencing what the petition calls a “survey error” — a section of land that’s isolated from the rest of the U.S. and linked to Manitoba.

The land juts into the province, sitting just south of Lake of the Woods, and is separated from the rest of Minnesota.

READ MORE: Manitoba border crossing cutbacks put on hold: CBSA

It was designated as U.S. territory when negotiators of the initial Canada – U.S. border originally misunderstood the geography of the area.

According to a 2010 census, there are 119 people living in the area, which is made up primarily of forest. Leaving the area to go shopping or visit requires American citizens to cross a border into Canada.

The petition requires 100,000 signatures in 30 days in order to get the American government’s attention.

As of Thursday, the petition had more than 1,700 signatures.

WATCH: Changes to border crossing hours in south-eastern Manitoba have been put on hold