OPP say crews responding to more than 50 crashes as snowfall coats GTA roads

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews and tow truck operators responded to more than 50 crashes in the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter that officers were getting collision reports at a rate of up to one a minute.

“The roads look mostly bare, but it is very slippery. We’ve got blowing snow going across the highways in many places,” he said.

READ MORE: Sheet of plywood flies off vehicle and into windshield of car on Brampton highway

“The damage has been done in some places where the salters have not been through yet.”

In Milton, part of a tractor-trailer went off Highway 401 near Highway 25.

A man with non-life-threatening injuries had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

Winter weather in the #GTA 50+ crashes on the go right now#SeeSnowGoSlow https://t.co/gNrDh4HSB0 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 3, 2019