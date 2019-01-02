Sawed-off shotgun allegedly used in armed robbery of North Okanagan liquor store

A liquor store in Enderby was robbed during the holiday season, and North Okanagan RCMP are asking for public help in helping solve this crime.

Police say the armed robbery took place on December 30th, just before 11 p.m., along the 1500 block of George Street in Enderby. A lone, male suspect entered the liquor store wearing a balaclava over this face and allegedly pointed a sawed-off double barreled shot gun at the female clerk. The male fled on a mountain bike with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Calgary police hunt for armed robbery suspects

“No one was injured during this incident and again the RCMP commend the clerk for following demands and not putting herself in harm’s way,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to actively investigate this case.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.