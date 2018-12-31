Crime
December 31, 2018 10:32 am
Updated: December 31, 2018 10:34 am

Multiple suspects wanted in connection with brazen Markham mall jewelry store robbery

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The robbery happened at CF Markville at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

York Regional Police say investigators are looking for four or five suspects after a daring robbery at a jewelry store inside a Markham mall Sunday evening.

Police said officers were called to the CF Markville mall at McCowan Road and Highway 7 at around 6:25 p.m.

The incident happened at the Lukfook Jewellery store. Broken glass was visible in front of the store and outside of the mall.

READ MORE: Mississauga jewelry store workers wield swords to fend off would-be robbers

According to posts on social media and a witness account, the suspects could be seen wearing safety vests.

One of the suspects was taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cf markville
Crime
Lukfook Jewellery
Markham
Markham Crime
Markham jewelry store robbery
Markham mall jewelry store robbed
Markham news
Markville mall
Markville mall jewelry store
Markville mall robbery
York Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News