Multiple suspects wanted in connection with brazen Markham mall jewelry store robbery

York Regional Police say investigators are looking for four or five suspects after a daring robbery at a jewelry store inside a Markham mall Sunday evening.

Police said officers were called to the CF Markville mall at McCowan Road and Highway 7 at around 6:25 p.m.

The incident happened at the Lukfook Jewellery store. Broken glass was visible in front of the store and outside of the mall.

According to posts on social media and a witness account, the suspects could be seen wearing safety vests.

One of the suspects was taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

Violent robbery of a jewellery store at @CFMarkville Mall in #Markham. Suspects were wearing safety vests, smashed display cabinets with hammers. Evidence is strewn across the sidewalk. A bystander reportedly tackled one of the men and punched him in the face. pic.twitter.com/SUvk2qRGbs — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 31, 2018