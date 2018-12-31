Multiple suspects wanted in connection with brazen Markham mall jewelry store robbery

York Regional Police say investigators are looking for four or five suspects after a daring robbery at a jewelry store inside a Markham mall Sunday evening.
Police said officers were called to the CF Markville mall at McCowan Road and Highway 7 at around 6:25 p.m.
The incident happened at the Lukfook Jewellery store. Broken glass was visible in front of the store and outside of the mall.
READ MORE: Mississauga jewelry store workers wield swords to fend off would-be robbers
According to posts on social media and a witness account, the suspects could be seen wearing safety vests.
One of the suspects was taken into custody.
Police said no one was injured in the robbery.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.