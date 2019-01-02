Sheet of plywood flies off vehicle and into windshield of car on Brampton highway

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson says two people are “lucky to be alive” after a sheet of plywood flew off a vehicle and smashed into the windshield of a car travelling on a highway in Brampton.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the incident happened on Highway 410 near Queen Street East at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Wood came from another vehicle that was unsecured … Please ensure your loads are strapped and properly secured,” Schmidt initially said in a post on Twitter.

He said two people suffered minor injuries and received cuts to their faces.

Schmidt said witnesses contacted police about the vehicle the wood came loose from.

He said charges haven’t been laid as of Wednesday evening.

