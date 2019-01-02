Founder of iconic Bridge Drive-In dies

The founder of one of Winnipeg’s most iconic businesses has died.

The Bridge Drive-In announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that Allan Rutherford, the founder of the famous ice cream stand, passed away after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Rutherford opened the family-run business in 1974.

BDI was in the news in late November when they announced a new indoor location would be opening at Kildonan Place mall, which it did in December.

Current co-owner Jessica Jacob, Rutherford’s granddaughter, said on Facebook that her goal with the business has always been to continue her family’s legacy.

“As with any business, there have been many ups and downs and lots of learning,” said Jacob.

“But in the end, our goal has always been to make my grandparents proud.”

