Work can partially resume at Nisku business rocked by deadly explosion

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has given the green light for work to partially resume at a Nisku business that was the site of an explosion that killed one man and injured two others.

Spokesperson Vivian Binnema said a stop-work order that had been put into place at Ja-Co Welding and Consulting has been lifted in the main building, allowing work to start up again in that location only.

“The remainder of the site is still under OHS control,” Binnema said.

An explosion rocked the building last Thursday morning. The blast was so strong that it could be felt kilometres away. There is no word yet on what caused the blast.

A man in his 40s died at the scene, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS), while two others were taken to hospital. AHS said that one of the men was in critical, life-threatening injuries while the other was in stable condition.

Family members have identified Eric Fabbro as the man facing critical injuries.

“He said he was covered in shrapnel. Everybody was running over him. Finally he smelled flames and he tried to get help so he was calling for help,” wife Nicole Fabbro told Global News on Sunday.

“He crawled out because his legs were screwed so he called out and two young boys ran back in and got him.”

The family said Sunday that Eric has had one surgery and is expected to undergo several more.

“He’s got a very, very deep gash right there,” Nicole said pointing to her lower leg.

“You can see the bone. The [gash] right here [on the thigh]… all his nerves are exposed. His muscles look like hamburger.”

Nicole said Eric also has a “huge” burn down his neck, arm and torso along with a broken nose and whip marks on his back from being hit by wires.

Even in the face of such serious injuries, Nicole said Eric is staying optimistic.

“Eric is a positive person.

“He’s very positive. Myself, I’ve had a very hard life – he’s been my backbone,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the Fabbro family.