January 2, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated: January 2, 2019 2:16 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures warm up for first week of 2019

By Reporter  Global News

Temperatures are expected to warm up to above the freezing mark during the first week of 2019.

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy conditions kicked off the second day of 2019.

Temperatures are expected to get above the freezing mark on Wednesday, with a daytime high of +3.

A look outside Saskatoon over the noon hour on Wednesday.

SkyTracker Weather

Overnight, temperatures will dip down to -2, feeling more like -7 with the wind chill.

Wednesday night will also see winds from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting up to 40, but becoming light near midnight.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies continue on Thursday, with a daytime high of around -2.

Friday

The warmer temperatures will continue on Friday, with a daytime high expected to get above the freezing mark.

Temperatures could get above the freezing mark on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

There is also a chance the Saskatoon region could see some flurries on Friday.

Weekend outlook

This weekend daytime temperatures will continue to stay above seasonal for this time of year.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the minus single digits.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Jan. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Katie Miller near Esterhazy, SK.

Katie Miller took the Jan. Your Saskatchewan photo near Esterhazy.

Katie Miller / Viewer Submitted

