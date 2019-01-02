Cross Lake dog saves Winnipeg man from freezing to death near Garbage Hill

A Winnipeg man can thank his guardian angel after a persistent pooch kept him from freezing to death.

Cross Lake resident Helga Hamilton was visiting in Winnipeg on Dec. 30, and she and her dog, Max, took their usual route near Garbage Hill.

The pair were walking in the chilly weather — about -27 C at the time, with a windchill of -36 — when Max veered off the pathway and started to bark.

Thinking the dog was chasing after a rabbit, Hamilton went to investigate.

Instead of a rabbit, she found a young man, laying face-down in the snow.

“Not a homeless man,” Hamilton said in a social media post. “They figure he was taking a shortcut home and somebody spiked his drink.”

Hamilton called emergency responders who took the young man to the hospital, she said, adding the man will live.

Hamilton and Max later visited him at the hospital on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m thankful I was able to speak with him about his life and how very blessed he is to have the loving family he does,” Hamilton said. “There was a double blessing to finding this young man.”

