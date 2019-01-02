Consumer
January 2, 2019 11:32 am
Updated: January 2, 2019 11:35 am

Toronto-to-Winnipeg flight grounded due to smoke, burning plastic smell

By Online Journalist  Global News

An Air Canada jet prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld
A flight from Toronto to Winnipeg has been turned back to Toronto’s Pearson airport immediately after taking off.

Air Canada flight AC261 – with 126 passengers and five crew members –  returned to the airport due to smoke and a smell of burning plastic.

No injuries were reported and Pearson Airport told 680 CJOB the flight will now take off later today.

Air Canada confirmed that no one was hurt.

“Air Canada flight AC261, an A320 flying from Toronto to Winnipeg with 124 passengers and five crew, returned to Toronto after reports of an unusual odour of melting plastic in the rear galley,” said a spokesperson.

“The aircraft landed normally but as an additional precaution customers were asked to deplane immediately and return afterward to collect carry-on baggage. The customers will be placed on a new aircraft that will leave early this afternoon.”

