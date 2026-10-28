Alberta tables bill to protect consumers when buying cars, show tickets

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Alberta’s government is proposing new rules to give consumers more protection when buying vehicles, tickets, electronics and more.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally has introduced a bill that, if passed, would create a so-called lemon law to give consumers some power to fight back when they purchase defective vehicles that cannot be properly repaired.

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The bill would also create a so-called right-to-repair framework to give consumers more freedom to get products fixed rather than having to rely on manufacturers.

The government is also considering limits on markups for ticket resellers as well as an overall price cap.

The government says most of the details of the new protections will be determined later through regulations.

There is no timeline on implementation for right-to-repair or ticket reselling rules.