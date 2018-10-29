Winnipeg airport to simulate emergency scenario Tuesday

If you see emergency crews at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport Tuesday, don’t be alarmed – it’s part of a simulated incident to keep emergency personnel on their toes.

The training exercise will take place both in the terminal and on the airfield. The specific timing, location, and details of the scenario won’t be announced ahead of time in order to give staff an optimal learning experience.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said Monday that the training exercise is in compliance with Transport Canada standards and practices, and is being held in collaboration with partners including the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency, U.S. customs officials, various Canadian airlines, and more.

The airport will remain open during the exercise, and travellers won’t be disrupted.

Signs will be posted throughout the airport, and the airport will be making social media posts to let travellers know what’s going on.

