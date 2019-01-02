Removal of ash trees to begin in Northumberland County

A 10-year hazard-removal, replacement and tree diversification plan is now underway in Northumberland County to eradicate the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

The invasive pest, which is known to destroy forests, has led to the decline of the health of ash trees across the region, the county stated in a press release.

Contractors will begin removing ash trees on Jan. 2 before the trees fall and cause any damage or injury.

READ MORE: Feds restrict more ash tree movements after beetle found in parts of Ontario

Tree removal will be conducted on the following roads in Hamilton Township and the Town of Cobourg until Feb. 28:

County Road 2: Hamilton Road to County Road 18, and east boundary of the Town of Cobourg to Carruthers Road

County Road 9: County Road 28 to County Road 45

County Road 15: all

County Road 18: Elgin Street (CR 2/20) to Corkery Road

County Road 20: all

County Road 28: 5th line to Peterborough boundary

County Road 45: Cobourg boundary to Pioneer Road

County Road 74: Hamilton Road to County Road 45

Tree removal will be done in all seven municipalities which make up Northumberland County over the next 10 years.