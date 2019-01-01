Manitoba First Nations police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Shenille Roulette was last seen in Sandy Bay First Nation on Saturday when she left her house. Investigators aren’t sure if she was picked up or left on foot.

She is described as about six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Roulette was last seen wearing black tights, a camouflage winter jacket and black-and-white high-top shoes.

Police are concerned about her well-being and ask anyone with information to contact the Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7700.