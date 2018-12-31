Canadian man arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after bomb threat

A 51-year-old Canadian man has been arrested after a bomb threat at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, Dutch military police said Monday evening.

Airport authorities said departure hall 3 and arrivals hall 3 were evacuated at around 8 p.m. local time after a man claimed to have a bomb.

Military police arrived on the scene and overpowered the suspect, after which the departure and arrivals halls resumed operations. No explosives were found.

Police did not offer any more details on the Canadian suspect, who has been detained for questioning.

The incident comes just over a year after a knife-wielding man was arrested by military police at the same airport.

