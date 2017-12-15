World
Man with knife shot by police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport

By Staff Reuters

File photo shows hooded security forces guarding a part of Schiphol Aiport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016.

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
A man wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and taken into custody, an official said.

READ MORE: Security scare ends at airport in Amsterdam

There were no reports of other injuries.

“The man threatened with a knife and the military police shot him,” spokesman Stan Verberkt said. “He was injured and has been taken into custody.”

No details of his condition were released.

The immediate area around the incident was closed to the public, but the airport was functioning normally, he said.

