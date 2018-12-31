House fire destroys back section of Belleville home

Firefighters from Belleville, Tyendinaga and Quinte West responded to a house fire in Belleville on Monday.

The home was in the city’s Corbyville region at 574 Harmony Rd.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and the homeowners are currently out of the province.

Firefighters on scene say the back addition to the two-storey home caught fire sometime around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. There was a kitchen in the addition that burned down, but firefighters are still unsure of the cause of the blaze.

The fire was contained mostly in the addition of the home, which was completely destroyed by the flames.

The fire was extinguished after two hours, but smoke and hotspots were still being dealt with hours after the fire ended.