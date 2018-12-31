Bissell Centre
Edmonton non-profit hosts massive New Year’s meal to ring in 2019

The Bissell Centre will hold its annual New Year's dinner for the less fortunate to start 2019 on a positive note.

A not-for-profit organization is starting 2019 on positive note with a massive turkey dinner for Edmonton’s less fortunate.

The Bissell Centre is serving 1,000 meals to people living in poverty at the Boyle Street Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

“With many organizations closed Jan. 1, we feel that it is important to provide individuals experiencing homelessness a warm space and a hot meal to celebrate the new year,” Bissell Centre events and volunteering manager Erin Northey said.

“It’s nice to gather together with the inner-city community, and our volunteers kick off the new year and celebrate together.”

The annual New Year’s meal has been running for over 25 years, and it is the Bissell Centre’s biggest event of the year, with 100 volunteers helping this year to make it happen.

The agency has partnered with various establishments in the city for the meal, including Craft Beer Market, Duchess Bake Shop, WOW! Factor Desserts and Confetti Sweets.

The Bissell Centre has been in operation since 1910 and helps homeless people find homes, provides emergency food and clothing and helps with skills training and finding employment.

