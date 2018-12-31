Edmonton non-profit hosts massive New Year’s meal to ring in 2019

A not-for-profit organization is starting 2019 on positive note with a massive turkey dinner for Edmonton’s less fortunate.

The Bissell Centre is serving 1,000 meals to people living in poverty at the Boyle Street Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Bissell Centre and Wishbone restaurant team up for Thanksgiving meal drive

“With many organizations closed Jan. 1, we feel that it is important to provide individuals experiencing homelessness a warm space and a hot meal to celebrate the new year,” Bissell Centre events and volunteering manager Erin Northey said.

“It’s nice to gather together with the inner-city community, and our volunteers kick off the new year and celebrate together.”

The annual New Year’s meal has been running for over 25 years, and it is the Bissell Centre’s biggest event of the year, with 100 volunteers helping this year to make it happen.

READ MORE: Bissell Centre underwear collection campaign breaks record

The agency has partnered with various establishments in the city for the meal, including Craft Beer Market, Duchess Bake Shop, WOW! Factor Desserts and Confetti Sweets.

The Bissell Centre has been in operation since 1910 and helps homeless people find homes, provides emergency food and clothing and helps with skills training and finding employment.