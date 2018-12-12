Canada
December 12, 2018 12:53 am
Updated: December 12, 2018 12:56 am

Students at Edmonton school get into Christmas spirit by making lunches for city’s homeless

By Online journalist  Global News

Even as the school term winds down ahead of Christmas, students at St. Bernadette School in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood were beyond busy on Tuesday.

The students weren’t learning through books, but rather through benefaction, however.

Most of the Catholic school’s 220 students were busy preparing 500 lunches to be delivered to homeless Edmontonians who could use a meal.

READ MORE: Boyle Street Community Services launches #ThatsBS campaign to draw attention to poverty in Edmonton

Students packed lunch bags containing sandwiches, cookies and mandarins that will later be distributed to several shelters in the heart of the city. Tuesday’s initiative was associated with Santa YEG, a push to help impoverished Edmontonians. It held an event last month, which inspired a St. Bernadette School teacher to involve her students.

Most of the 220 students at St. Bernadette School in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood were busy on Tuesday, preparing 500 lunches to be delivered to homeless Edmontonians who could use a meal.

Albert Delitala/ Global News

“We would hope that after experiencing this today, they can feel really good about going into Christmas feeling like they’ve actually done something for somebody else — shared some kindness, compassion sent messages of love through their cards and care packages,” Lisa Mullen-LaBossiere said. “Some of the kids will also be handing out the meals.”

Yardstick Testing and Training, an Edmonton-based company, paid for a significant portion of the meals assembled on Monday.

–With files from Global News’ Albert Delitala

