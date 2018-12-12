Students at Edmonton school get into Christmas spirit by making lunches for city’s homeless

Even as the school term winds down ahead of Christmas, students at St. Bernadette School in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood were beyond busy on Tuesday.

The students weren’t learning through books, but rather through benefaction, however.

Most of the Catholic school’s 220 students were busy preparing 500 lunches to be delivered to homeless Edmontonians who could use a meal.

Students packed lunch bags containing sandwiches, cookies and mandarins that will later be distributed to several shelters in the heart of the city. Tuesday’s initiative was associated with Santa YEG, a push to help impoverished Edmontonians. It held an event last month, which inspired a St. Bernadette School teacher to involve her students.

“We would hope that after experiencing this today, they can feel really good about going into Christmas feeling like they’ve actually done something for somebody else — shared some kindness, compassion sent messages of love through their cards and care packages,” Lisa Mullen-LaBossiere said. “Some of the kids will also be handing out the meals.”

Yardstick Testing and Training, an Edmonton-based company, paid for a significant portion of the meals assembled on Monday.

