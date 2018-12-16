Edmonton volunteers return this winter to serve chili to the homeless

A small group of about 15 Edmontonians is making a big difference to the city’s homeless community, and it’s all happening one bowl of chili at a time.

The Fuel for Hunger program is back for its fourth winter of serving chili to Edmonton’s homeless population.

“Today, we’ll be serving about 450 bowls of chili made from 40 gallons of food that we make in a community hall at 6 a.m. every Sunday morning, and then a team of about 15 of us come down here and serve it,” said Moe Duval, one of the founding members of Fuel for Hunger.

Duval said the idea started when he was a passenger on a food delivery four years ago.

“I thought it was a pretty neat idea so we kept doing it,” he said.

This year, chili delivery began the first weekend of December and will continue for a total of 18 Sundays until the last weekend in March.

“Along with the chili, we also have 450 freshly made sandwiches (each) morning, 400 candy bags, 100 cups of coffee, 10 gallons of fruit cocktail — all to give away to whoever is hungry,” Duval said.

Duval said they’ve received a great response from the community.

“It’s been great. People give cash donations, warm winter clothing, all things we can take downtown,” he explained.