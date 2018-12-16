Features
December 16, 2018 8:07 pm

Edmonton volunteers return this winter to serve chili to the homeless

By

A group of Edmontonians is serving chili to the homeless every Sunday throughout the winter months.

Global News
A A

A small group of about 15 Edmontonians is making a big difference to the city’s homeless community, and it’s all happening one bowl of chili at a time.

The Fuel for Hunger program is back for its fourth winter of serving chili to Edmonton’s homeless population.

Story continues below

“Today, we’ll be serving about 450 bowls of chili made from 40 gallons of food that we make in a community hall at 6 a.m. every Sunday morning, and then a team of about 15 of us come down here and serve it,” said Moe Duval, one of the founding members of Fuel for Hunger.

READ MORE: Edmonton volunteers provide warm meals on cold days

Duval said the idea started when he was a passenger on a food delivery four years ago.

“I thought it was a pretty neat idea so we kept doing it,” he said.

This year, chili delivery began the first weekend of December and will continue for a total of 18 Sundays until the last weekend in March.

Fuel for Hunger serves hot meals to homeless people in Edmonton throughout the winter.

Global News

“Along with the chili, we also have 450 freshly made sandwiches (each) morning, 400 candy bags, 100 cups of coffee, 10 gallons of fruit cocktail — all to give away to whoever is hungry,” Duval said.

READ MORE: GiveBack Edmonton ensures nobody goes cold this winter

Duval said they’ve received a great response from the community.

“It’s been great. People give cash donations, warm winter clothing, all things we can take downtown,” he explained.

Co-founder Moe Duval estimates the group serves about 450 bowls of chili in a given Sunday.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton
Edmonton charity programs
Edmonton help the homeless
Edmonton holiday homeless
Edmonton homeless
Edmonton volunteer programs
Fuel for Hunger
Fuel for Hunger volunteers
Moe Duval

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News