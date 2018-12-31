Weekend fire causes extensive damage to vacant Burrows house

The cause of a weekend house fire in the 600 block of Burrows Avenue is being investigated, said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The blaze caused extensive smoke, fire and water damage to the vacant one-and-a-half storey home Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighters kept busy with overnight blazes on Greene, Redwood and Burrows

No damage estimates are available, and no injuries were reported.

WATCH: Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze on Pritchard Ave.