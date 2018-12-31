Winnipeg fire
Weekend fire causes extensive damage to vacant Burrows house

The cause of a weekend house fire in the 600 block of Burrows Avenue is being investigated, said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The blaze caused extensive smoke, fire and water damage to the vacant one-and-a-half storey home Saturday evening.

No damage estimates are available, and no injuries were reported.

