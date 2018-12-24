Winnipeg firefighters kept busy with overnight blazes on Greene, Redwood and Burrows

City fire crews were busy early Monday morning, taking on three overnight fires.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews tackled fires in an empty residence on Burrows Avenue, a duplex on Redwood Avenue, and a house on Greene Avenue – all between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire

Aside from one person being treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation in the Greene Avenue incident, no one was injured in any of the blazes.

The cause of each of the fires is still under investigation, and no damage estimates are available yet.

WATCH: Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze on Pritchard Ave.