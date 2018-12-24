Winnipeg firefighters kept busy with overnight blazes on Greene, Redwood and Burrows
A A
City fire crews were busy early Monday morning, taking on three overnight fires.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic crews tackled fires in an empty residence on Burrows Avenue, a duplex on Redwood Avenue, and a house on Greene Avenue – all between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.
READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire
Aside from one person being treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation in the Greene Avenue incident, no one was injured in any of the blazes.
The cause of each of the fires is still under investigation, and no damage estimates are available yet.
WATCH: Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze on Pritchard Ave.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.