What to do in Ottawa to ring in the new year

Before breaking open the champagne, kissing your significant other and belting Auld Lang Syne at the top of your lungs, check out Global Ottawa’s list of what’s happening in Ottawa on Monday night to ring in the new year.
From fireworks on Parliament Hill to a Hogmanay party at Lansdowne, there’s no shortage of events to celebrate the beginning of 2019. Here are some of the events across the city.
OC Transpo service is free from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gatineau’s STO service will also be free after midnight.
