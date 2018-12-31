What to do in Ottawa to ring in the new year

Before breaking open the champagne, kissing your significant other and belting Auld Lang Syne at the top of your lungs, check out Global Ottawa’s list of what’s happening in Ottawa on Monday night to ring in the new year.

From fireworks on Parliament Hill to a Hogmanay party at Lansdowne, there’s no shortage of events to celebrate the beginning of 2019. Here are some of the events across the city.

A lightscapes multimedia show, projected onto Parliament Hill, will run until 11:59 p.m. with fireworks afterward. Admission is free.

The Hogman-eh! party at Lansdowne’s Aberdeen Pavilion will feature Scottish music, Highland dancing, Scottish food and fireworks. Admission is free.

Rick Chiarelli’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve is a long-running event held at Ben Franklin Place in Nepean. Outdoor skating, arts and crafts and a fireworks display are all offered. Admission is free.

CRAFT Beer Market’s New Year’s Eve Brewmaster’s Dinner and Dance is offering a four-course meal with beer pairings. Tickets are between $10 and $75.

The Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Park is a slow drive through intricate Christmas light displays. Tickets are $20 per car.

OC Transpo service is free from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gatineau’s STO service will also be free after midnight.