Elizabeth Warren makes first step towards 2020 presidential run

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has launched an exploratory committee in a first step towards a 2020 presidential campaign.

“Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules and take care of themselves and the people they love,” she wrote on Twitter. “That’s what I’m fighting for, and that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president.”

Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Warren has been a constant adversary of President Donald Trump. He’s attacked her policies as well as her claim that she has Indigenous heritage, calling her “Pocahontas” multiple times.

In an email to supporters, Warren said she’d more formally announce a campaign plan early in 2019.

Warren’s upcoming bid for the Democratic nomination was highly anticipated. She’s expected to face off against up to a dozen candidates for the position. Her rivals could include former vice-president Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, who lost the Senate race in Texas in 2018.

She’s not the first to launch an exploratory committee, which legally allows a candidate to start raising money.

Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro also announced a committee in mid-December. Outgoing Maryland Rep. John Delaney is the only Democrat so far to have formally announced a presidential campaign.

*with files from the Associated Press